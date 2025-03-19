Trump says Iran must stop aiding Houthis, vows destruction of rebels

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran must completely halt any assistance it is allegedly supplying to Yemen's Houthi rebel group, vowing to destroy it.

Trump said reports suggest that Tehran has lessened its support for the Houthis, but said Iran is "still sending large levels of Supplies." It is unclear if the president is referring to reports from his officials, or the media.

"Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves," he said on his proprietary social media website.

"Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It's not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!" he added.

Earlier Wednesday, the Houthis reported a new series of sorties by US warplanes on areas in northern and western Yemen, according to local media.

Meanwhile, the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree announced in a televised speech that his group targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones.

He noted that the attack was the fourth in 72 hours.

On Tuesday evening, the Houthi group mourned 10 of its military officers killed in US strikes on Yemen.

Anadolu said the US has carried out more than 60 raids on Yemen since Saturday, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens.

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.