Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received letters of credentials from newly appointed ambassadors.

After the new envoys' credentials were presented during a ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, souvenir photos were taken.

Erdoğan then separately welcomed the new ambassadors: Karina Cecilia Arias Fonseca de Giannotti of Panama, Jiang Xuebin of China, Marisa Farrugia of Malta, Sodiq Ashurboyzoda Imomi of Tajikistan, and Moustapha Sokhna Diop of Senegal.