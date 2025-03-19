CANADAS ONTARIO PREMIER REVEALS HIS NEW CABINET MINISTERS

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford gives a speech after the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford revealed his new Cabinet ministers Wednesday and said he will lean on them for support in the trade and tariff war with the US.

"We are putting the best of the best on the ice," Ford said, employing an ice hockey analogy which is common in Canada. "It's a multi-ministerial group, no matter if it's infrastructure, the auto sector be it (Economic Development Minister) Vic Fedeli, we'll all be working together."

The ministers were sworn on Wednesday at the Legislature in Toronto.

Ford's Conservative Party won an election majority for the third time Feb. 27. He said he called the election to achieve a strong mandate from Ontarians because the province might have to spend billions of taxpayer dollars to support those hurt by the tariffs imposed on goods imported to the US from Canada.

While pre-election polls showed that Ford would get a super majority, the Conservatives wound up with fewer seats, but nonetheless a strong majority and four more years in power.

Ontario is the most populated province with more than 16 million residents, and it is the Canadian manufacturing heartland that will be hit hard if US President Donald Trump maintains or broadens his tariffs. The Conservatives won 80 of the 124 Ontario Legislature seats, while in 2022 the number was 83.

Ford campaigned on the one issue that has dominated the province and the country -- Trump's tariffs that have the potential to devastate the Canadian economy. Ford said he was the man who could stand up for Ontarians against the American onslaught.

"This election, we promised to do whatever it takes to protect Ontario and I'm so proud of the support we received," Ford said during celebrations after the election.

At 37 cabinet ministers and associate ministers, the Ford cabinet is the largest in the province's history, one more than previously.

Some key Cabinet ministers include Sylvia Jones, health minister and deputy premier; Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack, who will be charged with targets set for the construction of new homes that are sorely lacking in the province.