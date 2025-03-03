 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye condemns Israel's decision to stop entry of aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel's decision to stop entry of aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemned Israel's decision to halt humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it a violation of international law. The Turkish Foreign Ministry urged the global community to act swiftly to ensure unhindered aid delivery and hold Israel accountable.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 03,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS ISRAELS DECISION TO STOP ENTRY OF AID INTO GAZA

Türkiye on Monday condemned Israel's decision to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"The Israeli government's denial of the Palestinian people's access to essential supplies constitutes a blatant violation of international law," the statement said.

Tel Aviv's decision, which intends to "collectively punish" the Palestinians, also undermines efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the statement noted, urging the global community to take an "immediate action" to guarantee "unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure that Israel fulfills its obligations."