TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS ISRAELS DECISION TO STOP ENTRY OF AID INTO GAZA

Türkiye on Monday condemned Israel's decision to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"The Israeli government's denial of the Palestinian people's access to essential supplies constitutes a blatant violation of international law," the statement said.

Tel Aviv's decision, which intends to "collectively punish" the Palestinians, also undermines efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the statement noted, urging the global community to take an "immediate action" to guarantee "unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure that Israel fulfills its obligations."





