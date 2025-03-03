UNICEF WARNS OF SEVERE IMPACT ON GAZAS CHILDREN AS ISRAEL HALTS AID DELIVERIES

Palestinian children wait for a meal during food distribution at a charity kitchen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 3, 2025, during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (AFP Photo)

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday warned that Israel's halt in humanitarian aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip will have "devastating consequences" for children and families struggling to survive.

"The aid restrictions announced yesterday will severely compromise lifesaving operations for civilians," said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement.

Describing the Gaza ceasefire as "a critical lifeline for children," the statement noted that the deal allows rapid flow of aid to scale of humanitarian response on the ground.

The statement further stressed that the conditions remain dire and said: "Seven newborn babies reportedly died from hypothermia over the past week because they lacked access to sufficiently warm clothes and blankets, shelter, or medical care."

With 19 out of 35 hospitals only partially functioning, UNICEF noted that Gaza's health system "has been stretched far beyond its limits."

UNICEF added that it has provided warm clothing to 150,000 children, expanded medical care to 25,000 people, and increased water distribution for nearly 500,000 people daily.

"While the ceasefire has allowed us to significantly expand lifesaving aid, the level of devastation in Gaza is beyond catastrophic," said Beigbeder in the statement, adding that "the ceasefire must hold, and more aid must be allowed in to prevent further suffering and loss of life."