Trump’s statements reveal ‘stunning reality’ of no universal law, says French premier

The French prime minister expressed concern on Monday over US President Donald Trump's remarks about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland, and Canada, saying there is no such law that applies to all.

"The 47th US president's statements about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland, and even Canada have revealed a stunning reality: There is no longer a law that applies to all," said Francois Bayrou in the French parliament or National Assembly.

He added that Europeans are unprepared for a world in which "the law is considered negligible."

Bayrou said France and the European continent are facing a "historic situation that, in our opinion, is the most serious, the most destabilized, and the most dangerous of any that our country and our continent have faced since the end of the Second World War."

The US's alliance with itself, its history, and its ideal of defending justice and protecting the weak against tyranny are now compromised, he said.

"It is the end of the rule of justice and the return of the rule of the strongest. Thus, by the decision of a single individual, who has become a leader of the pack, we see being denied and betrayed over 100 years of efforts to free humanity from its natural inhumanity," he added.

Bayrou also claimed that the argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last Friday had "a will to humiliate" the Ukrainian president.

"A staggering scene, marked by brutality and a will to humiliate, aimed at forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bow to the demands of his aggressors through threats," he said, expressing his "gratitude" to Zelenskyy for not having "yield."

The premier underscored that last Friday night, they witnessed the "rupture of something precious"—the idea of Western identity and unity, which he claimed to have taken for granted.