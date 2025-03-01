Türkiye beacon of hope for Sudanese students displaced by civil war

Türkiye has become an educational haven for students and academics whose studies were interrupted by the civil war in Sudan, offering them an opportunity to resume their academic journeys.

Amid the war, under the coordination of the Turkish Council of Higher Education, the governing body that oversees universities in the country, students and academics from Sudan's Al-Butana University have been placed at Nigde Omer Halisdemir University to continue their academic pursuits.

Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in violent clashes between the army and the formerly allied Rapid Support Forces due to disagreements about military reform and integration. According to the UN, Sudan is facing the world's largest displacement and hunger crisis. The war has claimed more than 20,000 lives, while over 3.5 million have fled the country. Nearly 9 million have been displaced within Sudan and more than 25 million are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

As part of the conflict, Al-Butana University's facilities were damaged, disrupting educational activities. In an effort to mitigate the effect of the war on students and minimize its damage to the country's education sector, the Sudanese Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research reached out to Türkiye's Council of Higher Education.

In a swift response, the council of higher education launched the "Guest University Initiative" and partnered Al-Butana University with Nigde Omer Halisdemir University. The initiative facilitated the relocation of 18 individuals, including the university's rector, three administrative staff, two research faculty members, four PhD students, two master's students and six undergraduates.

The "university within a university" model ensures Sudanese students and academics can continue their education and research under better conditions and in a safe environment. The initiative aims to help the students return to Sudan after completing their education, where they can contribute to that country's future development.

-'WE DO NOT WANT UNIVERSITIES TO SHUT DOWN'

Following a meeting at the council with the Sudanese rector of Al-Butana University and his committee, Türkiye's Higher Education Council President Erol Ozvar discussed the initiative with Anadolu.

Özvar said Sudan's Ministry of Higher Education had reached out to Türkiye's higher education governing body last year, explaining that universities in Sudan were severely struggling due to internal conflicts and many institutions had been forced to close.

Explaining that discussions were held with relevant institutions in Türkiye to find a solution, Ozvar said: "We considered how we could support universities in Sudan and decided on a model where three of Sudan's leading universities would be hosted at three universities in Türkiye. Since we do not want universities to shut down, we presented this proposal to our Sudanese counterparts."

"Our aim was to ensure that Sudanese students and academics could continue their education at designated universities in Türkiye. Sudanese officials welcomed the idea and gladly accepted it," he said.





-'TURKIYE HAS ALWAYS OPENED ITS DOORS TO SCHOLARS'

Ozvar stated that a designated number of administrators, academics and students have already resumed studies in classrooms assigned by Nigde Omer Halisdemir University. He explained that Sudan's Bahri University and Al-Neelain University would also be hosted at Türkiye's Selcuk University and Inonu University.

"This initiative by the Republic of Türkiye and the Higher Education Council ensures that these universities, which had to suspend educational activities due to the war, can continue operating within Türkiye without closing their doors to students," he said. "This is a pioneering project that sets an example both in the Islamic world and in the relations between our two countries."

Ozvar said: "We have Sudanese students at Nigde Omer Halisdemir University, who in a sense are hosting here in Turkiye, these professors, academics and fellow students arriving from their homeland. As you know, Türkiye has always opened its doors to scholars who, for various reasons, were unable to carry out their academic activities in their own countries. This is not only the case just for today, but for centuries."

He continued: "This country is also a place of peace, where scientists can pursue their education, research and academic endeavors in a safe and supportive environment. Hopefully, once peace is restored in Sudan, these three universities will return to their homeland."





- TURKIYE 'WILL NEVER ACCEPT THE CLOSURE OF UNIVERSITIES'

Ozvar highlighted that Türkiye is committed to providing international students with the best possible education at Turkish universities.

Expressing confidence that Sudanese students would contribute significantly to their countries after graduation, he said: "We have already seen examples of this. Graduates of Turkish universities have gone on to become ministers, prime ministers and even presidents in their home countries," he said. "We hope the same will be true for Sudan. These students will continue their education here, in peace, and we will never accept the closure of universities."





- 'TURKIYE WAS THE FIRST COUNTRY TO HEAR OUR VOICE'

Al-Butana University Rector Mohmoud Yacob Mohmoud said the civil war has caused significant loss of life and widespread destruction. He noted that in an effort to continue education, the university switched to online learning. Due to a lack of resources, however, the transition was ineffective.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohmoud said: "Türkiye and Sudan have had ties for centuries. Türkiye is a great country, and its voice is heard everywhere. When we explained our situation, Türkiye was the first country to hear our voice. We are deeply thankful for the opening of its doors to us," he said.

After arriving at Nigde Omer Halisdemir University, the rector observed the stark contrast in educational conditions compared to Sudan. He vowed to improve Sudan's education system once they return home.





-'I WILL TAKE THIS KNOWLEDGE BACK TO SUDAN AND HELP IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF MY COUNTRY'

Ferass Aiaaldeen Gahalrsoul Faragalla, a master's student in biochemistry, said he had been unable to continue his education due to the war in Sudan.

Fearing for his safety, Faragalla came to Türkiye and expressed his desire to continue his practical training at the university's research centers. "Advanced laboratories and research centers will greatly contribute to my hands-on learning. I will take this knowledge back to Sudan and help in the development of my country," he said.

Similarly, Rashida Ebrahim Hussein, an undergraduate student at Al-Butana University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with advanced equipment in Türkiye.

"We have rich livestock resources in Sudan, but our technology is not well developed. Here, I am learning how to use modern equipment, and I will bring this knowledge back to Sudan," she said. "Al-Butana University was bombed, so I had no way to continue my education. The risk to my life made it impossible to stay in Sudan. This opportunity in Türkiye has given me a fresh start in my academic journey."





