Turkish defense minister meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Ankara on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry posted on X.

Güler welcomed Umerov with a military ceremony upon his arrival at the ministry building.

Umerov is in Türkiye as part of the team accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the ceremony, the two defense chiefs held talks, with Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, commander of the Turkish Land Forces, also present.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The visit comes on the eve of the third anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as possible negotiations for a possible end to the war are making headlines worldwide.