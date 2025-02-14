Turkish President Erdoğan warns of US 'miscalculation' on 'unacceptable' Gaza plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday warned that the US is making a "miscalculation" in the region, rejecting the "unacceptable" plan for Gaza recently proposed by President Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, the US is making a miscalculation regarding our region. One should not be in an approach that disregards the history, values, and heritage of this geography," Erdoğan told journalists on his return flight from the Pakistani capital Islamabad, where he concluded a three-country Asia tour.

Emphasizing the flaws in Washington's Middle East strategy, he strongly condemned any forced displacement of Palestinians — a reference to US President Donald Trump's proposal for the future of the Gaza Strip.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to approve this forced displacement. This would be a pure atrocity," said the Turkish president.

On upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a potential end to the war in Ukraine, Erdoğan said he hoped the meeting paves the way to a "positive outcome."

"If a positive outcome can be achieved from this meeting, as we hope in good faith, then the world will take a very different step forward," he said.

Turning to Syria, he reiterated Türkiye's stance against the existence of terrorist groups in the country, underlining that its territory must be fully under the control of the government in Damascus.

"Syria's steps and timeline against terrorist organizations are clear. We exchanged information (with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa) on the steps to be taken against terrorist organizations," he said.

"For unity and stability to be ensured in Syria, it is essential for the (Syrian) administration to have control over the entire country."

On economic ties with China, Erdoğan announced new investment plans in Türkiye's automotive sector.

"We have made an agreement with a Chinese company. There are attempts to establish a factory in (Türkiye's western province) Manisa. Another Chinese brand is also planning to set up a factory in (northern province) Samsun."