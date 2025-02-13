Turkish president meets with Pakistani premier in Islamabad

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published February 13,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Thursday met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Erdoğan, who arrived in Islamabad for official talks, held discussions with Sharif at the Prime Minister's Office in a meeting closed to the press.

Several high-ranking Turkish officials accompanied Erdoğan, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Further details about the discussions were not immediately available.