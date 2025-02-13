 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye hopes motive behind suspected car attack in Munich 'will be revealed as soon as possible'

Türkiye is "deeply saddened" by the incident, "which, according to initial assessments, was a deliberate attack," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published February 13,2025
(File Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday expressed optimism that the motive behind the suspected car-ramming attack in Munich, Germany, "will be revealed as soon as possible."

The ministry wished those injured a speedy recovery and hoped that those potentially responsible would face justice and be held accountable.

Earlier, at least 27 people were injured in a suspected car attack in Munich.

Police arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Afghan national, immediately after the incident, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters.