Türkiye hopes motive behind suspected car attack in Munich 'will be revealed as soon as possible'

Türkiye on Thursday expressed optimism that the motive behind the suspected car-ramming attack in Munich, Germany, "will be revealed as soon as possible."

Türkiye is "deeply saddened" by the incident, "which, according to initial assessments, was a deliberate attack," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry wished those injured a speedy recovery and hoped that those potentially responsible would face justice and be held accountable.

Earlier, at least 27 people were injured in a suspected car attack in Munich.

Police arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Afghan national, immediately after the incident, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters.