Canada congratulates Syrian president for ending Assad regime

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in a telephone call Thursday for "the success of ending the Assad regime."

"The Prime Minister offered congratulations on the success of ending the Assad regime, which inflicted decades of suffering on the Syrian people," according to a statement by prime minister's office.

Emphasizing that "Canada continues to stand with Syrians in their pursuit of a more just and inclusive society," it noted that Canada has welcomed more than 100,000 Syrian refugees since 2015.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and interim President al-Sharaa agreed on the importance of an inclusive political process to ensure lasting peace and stability for all Syrians," it said.

Trudeau also stressed the "importance of protecting human rights, including women and minority communities, as well as establishing good governance for Syria."

He conveyed Canada's support "for the immediate delivery of assistance and to facilitate the delivery of aid into Syria to support its redevelopment efforts."

"Both acknowledged the challenges of the current sanctions and efforts undertaken by the transitional government to put Syria on the path towards future success," it said, adding that both leaders "looked forward to a new chapter for Syria, and they agreed to remain in contact."

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule. Sharaa was declared the president in January.