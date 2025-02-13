Trump says he believes Putin wants peace

Traditional Russian wooden dolls Matryoshka depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in Moscow, Russia, 13 February 2025. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, wants peace in the Ukraine war.

"I believe he wants peace. I believe that President Putin, when I spoke to him yesterday, I know him very well. Yeah, I think he wants peace. I think he would tell me if he didn't," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

His remarks came one day after he held separate telephone calls with Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Asked whether he trusts Putin, Trump said, "I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on this subject. I think he'd like to see something happen."