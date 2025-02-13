UK, CHINAS TOP DIPLOMATS DISCUSS TRADE, UKRAINE, MIDDLE EAST

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ahead of a meeting at 1 Carlton Gardens in central London on February 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in London on Thursday to discuss a wide range of global issues, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as trade cooperation and human rights concerns.

Following their discussions, Lammy emphasized in a post on X the importance of maintaining a "pragmatic relationship" between the UK and China, as both nations have permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

He underscored the need for global influence to be exercised responsibly, particularly in efforts to maintain stability in conflict zones.

"We spoke about global stability, including in the Middle East and Ukraine, where Russia continues its illegal war," Lammy stated, reaffirming the UK's stance against Moscow's war.

The two officials also discussed economic ties, with Lammy noting that both countries, as major trading nations, would work together to achieve "secure and resilient growth in both economies."

However, he also made it clear that the UK remains committed to challenging China on key issues.

"But we continue to challenge," he added, citing concerns over the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, human rights in China, Beijing's treatment of Hong Kong, and Chinese sanctions against UK parliamentarians.