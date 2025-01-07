Turkish trade minister visits Bangladesh to boost ties

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, along with a large delegation of business representatives, will visit Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Thursday to explore new cooperation opportunities and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The visit will focus on potential collaborations in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, health tourism, mining, logistics, e-commerce, defense, and clean energy.

Bolat is set to hold bilateral meetings with Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus and Sheikh Bashir Uddin, an adviser to the Commerce Ministry.

The Turkish delegation includes officials from key business associations, including the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

During the visit, prominent Turkish and Bangladeshi business leaders will gather to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Bolat will also meet with Turkish businesspeople operating in Bangladesh to address current challenges and explore future cooperation opportunities in the post-Sheikh Hasina era, following her ouster from the premiership last August amid a popular uprising.

Additionally, Bolat will hold talks with Bangladeshi graduates of Turkish universities to strengthen cultural and educational ties.

The visit highlights Türkiye's ongoing efforts to deepen its relationship with Bangladesh. Officials see it as a significant step in reinforcing the economic partnership between the two countries, building on their historical ties.

In 2024, according to official figures, the trade volume between Türkiye and Bangladesh exceeded $1.3 billion.