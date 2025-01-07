Israeli media reveals terms for potential prisoner swap deal with Hamas

Israel's public broadcaster, Kan, revealed on Tuesday the contents of a document that forms the basis of negotiations with Hamas for a prisoner exchange deal.

The plan, approved by the Israeli Security Cabinet in May, has not been made public until Tuesday.

The document's stated goal is to secure the release of all Israelis held in the Gaza Strip --civilians and soldiers, alive or deceased -- in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

It also aims to achieve lasting calm, leading to a permanent cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the reconstruction of the enclave.

Israel would withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza and dismantle all military installations there, according to the document. A mechanism would also be established to prevent the return of armed groups to northern Gaza.

Israel would also allow the entry of humanitarian aid, including fuel, to Gaza starting on the first day of the implementation of the deal, with a daily quota of 600 trucks, said the report.

It specifies that Hamas will release Israeli captives in phases during the humanitarian stage of the agreement. Initially, three civilian women prisoners would be released on the first day, followed by four on the seventh. Subsequently, the Palestinian resistance group would release three captives weekly, prioritizing remaining women, including civilians and soldiers. Ultimately, the remains of deceased captives would be returned.

Israel has also demanded, based on recommendations from its negotiation team, a list of hostages to be released in the first phase before the agreement takes effect.

Kan noted that the document did not mention if Israel would withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor -- a strategic area along Gaza's border with Egypt.

The proposal also includes deporting more than 50 Palestinian prisoners abroad or to Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the initiation of Gaza's reconstruction during the first phase. That includes rebuilding infrastructure, clearing debris and delivering at least 60,000 caravans and 200,000 tents to the enclave, the broadcaster reported.

The second phase, Kan added, is described briefly in the document, stating only that it would establish a "permanent halt to military operations and hostilities" without explicitly mentioning "the end of the war.

Sources familiar with negotiations said the gap between the document, approved by the Security Cabinet and submitted to mediators and Hamas in May, and talks in Qatar remains narrow. They noted, however, that the key difference lies in the uncertainty surrounding how many captives in Gaza are still alive.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have so far failed due to Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel holds more than 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas is said to be holding around 100 Israeli captives in Gaza. The group also said that dozens of captives had died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed almost 46,000 victims, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



















