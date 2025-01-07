NORTH KOREA URGES END TO ISRAELS RUTHLESS MASSACRE IN GAZA

Smoke billows as buildings lie in ruin in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, January 7, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

North Korea on Tuesday called for global action to halt Israel's "ruthless" massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry described Israeli military actions in Gaza as having "reached an unprecedented level beyond imagination" and "arousing the rage of the international community."

"Now is the time to defend world peace by waging a resilient fight to stop and frustrate Israel's ruthless massacre of Palestinians through the united strength of all justice- and peace-loving countries," the statement said.

Drawing historical parallels, the ministry compared current events to actions of Nazi Germany during World War II and US military operations during the Korean War.

"The Zionist manslayers are no different to them. There is an outcry of distress let out by the many souls lost, and still unburied, in the Gaza Strip," it said.

The ministry also criticized Western nations' stance on the conflict, describing Gaza as a "theater of rampage and desolation" resulting from US and Western policies on "human rights" and "democracy."

Israel has killed nearly 46,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory and led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.