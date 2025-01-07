Leader of Syria’s new administration visits Damascus airport as it resumes international flights

The leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, conducted an inspection visit Tuesday to Damascus International Airport, marking the first day of its reopening and the resumption of international flights, according to Syrian official news agency, SANA.

SANA noted Sharaa's presence at the airport on X but did not provide further details.

Several airlines resumed flights to and from the Damascus International Airport earlier Tuesday after years of suspension.

The reopening followed Saturday's announcement by Syria's Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority that the airport would begin receiving international flights starting Jan. 7.

Most airlines ceased operations at the airport in 2012 because of the regime's violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests that erupted in 2011.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by al-Sharaa has now taken control of the country.

















