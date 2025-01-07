Erdoğan: Syrian revolution created 'historic' opportunity for region

Speaking at the Administrators' Day program in Ankara on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "With the Syrian revolution, a historic window of opportunity has opened both for our country and our region. We will realize our ideal of a terror-free Türkiye."

Here are the key points from President Erdoğan's speech:

''We are going through a period of significant developments in our region. The events occurring in Syria, with which we share a 911-kilometer-long border, concern us in every aspect. With the end of the 13 years of massacre, a new era has begun.

The bloody and dirty face of the oppression imposed by a ruthless and tyrannical minority against the oppressed majority has emerged. Not a day goes by without mass graves being discovered in some city. We are confronted with truly shameful news for humanity. If we set aside the human losses, the damage caused by the 13 years of massacre policy to this country exceeds 500 billion dollars. Our teams visiting Syria also report that the situation on the ground is much worse than anticipated.

Reconstruction is needed. Economic development projects, revitalizing agriculture and industry, and similar long-term strategies are essential for this process. It is important for the international community to contribute more to this process. As Türkiye, we are planning all our strategies based on these realities. The statement of the leader of the main opposition party, 'If Assad goes, the refugees should go too,' is an example of not just heartlessness, but utter ignorance.

Thank God, for 13 years we have extended a helping hand to the Syrian victims who fled the claws of war and oppression. I want to make it clear once again: No one will be allowed to tarnish the stance we took at the cost of risking our political future in Türkiye's most critical election.'' Erdoğan said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.

















