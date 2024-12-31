Turkish charity sent 90 truckloads of aid to Syria since fall of Assad regime

By Ibrahim Ozcan

KILIS, Türkiye (AA) - Since the fall of Syria's Baath regime, Türkiye's IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has sent 90 truckloads of aid to support those in need across the country, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mehmet Kati, logistics manager at the non-profit's logistics center in Kilis, a city in southern Türkiye, said the support packages include food, flour, hygiene kits, and clothing.

The assistance is being delivered to families in Hama, Homs, Damascus, Tel Rifaat, and Manbij.

On average, four trucks of aid are sent daily from the Oncupinar Customs Gate in Kilis, Kati said. He added that the aid effort will continue into 2025 and thanked donors for their support.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.