Explosion at explosives factory in western Türkiye kills 12

An explosion at an explosives production facility in Türkiye's western Balıkesir province Tuesday left 12 people dead and several others injured, according to authorities.

Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said that five people were also injured in the blast, which occurred in the Karesi district.

Regarding the latest situation, Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu said Turkish prosecutors are currently conducting investigations at the scene.

"We foresee that no other citizens remain inside. The injured are in good health and have no issues. The explosion occurred due to technical reasons; there is no possibility of sabotage," he said.

Earlier, Ustaoğlu stated that the blast occurred in the capsule production section of the factory, located in the rural Kavaklı neighborhood of Karesi district, for reasons yet to be determined. The explosion caused the building to collapse, he added.

Emergency crews, including 112 emergency medical and fire teams, were dispatched to the site shortly after the incident.

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said that an investigation has been launched into the explosion.

On X, Tunç stated that the Balıkesir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has assigned one deputy chief prosecutor and four prosecutors to oversee the investigation. "The investigation is being conducted comprehensively and meticulously."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed sorrow over the incident, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of 12 of our brothers."

Erdoğan stated that all relevant institutions, starting with the Balıkesir governor, have been instructed to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.