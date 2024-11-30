World Halal Summit ends with huge attendance

The World Halal Summit and Halal Expo, which brought together the stakeholders of the world halal economy, ended in Istanbul on Saturday.

With Anadolu as the global communication partner and organized by the Turkish Presidential Office, the summit was attended by tens of thousands of visitors from 110 countries and over 55 speakers from 20 countries to discuss the future of the halal market and its new potentials in trade.

The 10th World Halal Summit brought the international economy together in Istanbul with events like Halal Expo, Private Label, Natural, Organic Vegan Area (NOV), ETHEXPO Eurasia Tourism and Health Fair, Africa Special Area, Modest Fashion Special Area, International Ministerial Session, Country Business Forums and B2B special areas.

At the 10th World Halal Summit, where participants from halal food, cosmetics, tourism, health, home-kitchen, finance and many other sectors took part, high-level officials, experts from around the world, academics, entrepreneurs and sector representatives announced important roadmaps on the growth of the halal market, development and implementation of halal standards.

The 11th World Halal Summit, which will be held on Nov. 26-29, 2025, is expected to host hundreds of companies, thousands of visitors and important names of the halal ecosystem.

























