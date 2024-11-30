Opposition forces seize Aleppo International Airport in Syria

Armed opposition groups fighting against Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria on Saturday seized Aleppo International Airport, which the regime forces had left to the PKK/YPG terrorist group, according to local sources.

The sources said that the regime forces withdrew from the city this morning, leaving the airport located in the eastern part of the city to the opposition armed groups.

After the opposition groups entered the center of Aleppo, the regime forces had left some strategic locations in the city to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

On Nov. 27, clashes broke out between the Assad regime forces and opposition armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo, northern Syria.

On Nov. 27-28, opposition armed groups rapidly advanced from the western countryside of Aleppo toward the city center, and by Saturday, they had seized most of the center.

The armed groups gained control of Khan Shaykhun in the evening, establishing control over all of Idlib province.





















