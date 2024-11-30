Iraq closes all borders amid rising security concerns

Amid rising security concerns in the region, the Iraqi government announced the complete closure of its national borders, according to local media.

Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi, deputy commander of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the country's borders have been entirely sealed.

He added that security forces are awaiting further directives from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to ensure the protection of Iraq.

The commander of the Iraq Border Forces, Gen. Muhammed Abdulwahab es-Suaydi, also stated that they were strengthening efforts along the Iraq-Syria border and increasing security measures.