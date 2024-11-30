3 Palestinians killed, 9 injured in Israeli airstrikes on central, northern Gaza

A Palestinian woman walks in a destroyed building in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 20, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP File Photo)

Three Palestinians were killed and nine others injured on Saturday in Israeli strikes targeting the northern and central Gaza Strip, which has been experiencing a genocide for over a year.

An Israeli strike targeted the Jabalia area in northern Gaza, killing three Palestinians and injuring four others, medical sources told Anadolu.

In a separate attack, Al-Awda Hospital reported in a statement that three people were injured by Israeli artillery fire while collecting firewood in Al-Mufti area, north of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

It also mentioned that a child and a woman were brought to the hospital with injuries sustained while fleeing along Al-Rashid Street from northern Gaza to the south.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October last year, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,100.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





















