Armed anti-regime groups advance towards Hama province in Syria

In Syria, armed groups opposed to the Assad regime have moved towards Hama province, following their advances in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

For the past four days, anti-regime groups have been in conflict with the regime forces, continuing their progress across the country.

Having regained much of Aleppo city and all of Idlib province from regime forces, the armed groups are now advancing towards Hama, which lies to the south of Idlib and is under regime control.

In the evening, the groups captured the town of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib and continued advancing, taking control of several towns in northern Hama, including Taybat al-Imam, Kafr Zayta, Kafr Nbouda, Hilfaya, Qalat Madiq, Latamneh, Soran, Kirnez, Mardes, Hamaiyet, and Termala.

The armed groups also took control of Morik, a key district on the M5 highway.

Currently, the opposition groups are positioned about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Hama city center, where they are continuing to clash with regime forces.

WHAT HAPPENED?



On Nov. 27, clashes erupted between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Between Nov. 27-28, the anti-regime armed groups made rapid progress from the western countryside of Aleppo towards the city center, capturing much of it by Saturday.

In the evening, the armed groups took control of Khan Shaykhun, establishing control over all of Idlib.

















