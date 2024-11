Journalists report at the site of Syrian regime airstrikes targeting anti-regime fighters in Aleppo, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on November 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Sani discussed the situation in Syria and efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza on Saturday, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan spoke with Al Sani over the phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.