Trump says meeting with Trudeau ‘productive’

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 20, 2019. (AFP File Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined at the President-elect's Florida resort Friday and held a "productive meeting," Donald Trump posted Saturday on the Truth Social media platform.

Trudeau then became the first leader of a G7 country to meet Trump and the President-elect pulled no punches as to his demands on Canada.

"I just had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, where we discussed many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address, like the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration, Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers, and the massive Trade Deficit the U.S. has with Canada," Trump posted.

For his part, Trudeau encountered media as he left his hotel to board a plane back to Canada Saturday and said he had an "excellent conversation" with Trump.

Trump also posted that he intended to hold Canada responsible for drugs coming from China and entering the United States via its northern neighbor.

"I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic, caused mainly by the Drug Cartels, and Fentanyl pouring in from China," Trump posted. "Too much death and hardship!"

He went on to post that Trudeau made a commitment to work with the U.S. to end the drug problem.

While Trump said the two leaders discussed trade, energy and the Arctic, there was no mention made of the 25% tariff the President-elect said he would place on Canadian and Mexican imports to the United States, as well as tougher border control to stop illegals entering the U.S.

The tariff threat and border issues sparked an emergency meeting of Canadian and provincial premiers and Trudeau earlier in the week.

Joining Trump and Trudeau for dinner were three of the President-elect's picks for cabinet posts. A few dignitaries accompanied Trudeau including the Canadian ambassador to the U.S.