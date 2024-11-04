Türkiye calls for immediate Sudan cease-fire, humanitarian aid

Türkiye expressed deep concern Sunday over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, particularly highlighting violence against civilians in Al Jazirah state.

"We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the attacks against civilians in Al Jazirah state in violation of humanitarian law," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry emphasized the urgent need for a cease-fire "without further delay to restore peace and stability."

It also urged swift action to "ensure the return of displaced persons to their homes and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid."

The statement reiterated Türkiye's commitment to Sudan's "sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity."

As part of this commitment, Ankara pledges ongoing humanitarian support to "alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," the statement added.