U.S. presidential election has 'global impact': UN

A woman shows off her sticker after dropping off her mail- in ballot at the Allegheny County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the eve of Election Day, November 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UN highlighted the importance of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, saying that it will have "a global impact."

Asked about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' position on the election, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a Monday news conference: "Of course it's an important election."

He cited Guterres' UN General Assembly remarks this September where he said "half of the world's population has gone and will go to the ballot box this year, but everyone on this planet will be impacted."

On Tuesday, Americans will head to the ballot box to vote not only for the next U.S. president, but also for Congress, numerous state governors, and local government officials.

More than 78 million Americans have cast early ballots, including about 700,000 more Democrats than Republicans, according to the University of Florida Election Lab.

Harris and Trump have each spent significant time on the campaign trail, with the race expected to be unusually tight.