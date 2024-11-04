EU foreign policy chief condemns Israeli 'extremist settler violence' in West Bank

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday condemned Israeli "extremist settler violence" in the West Bank.

Josep Borrell warned on X that "the situation in Gaza and in the Occupied Territories is deteriorating by the hour," and deplored that "no one seems to be able or willing to stop this."

He criticized the violent settlers for spreading "destruction," and said: "Extremist settlers torched vehicles & damaged apartments in Al-Bireh, occupied West Bank. The EU strongly condemns extremist settler violence, as well as the expansion of illegal settlements."

Borrell recalled that Israel must protect all civilians and "hold the perpetrators accountable."

The EU foreign policy chief also noted that the last three "partially operating" hospitals in northern Gaza were targeted "with an intensity rarely seen in modern warfare."

"It is high time to end this war, free the hostages, ensure the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said and also called for stopping "violent settlers and destruction in the West Bank, and to put an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian Territories."

The Israeli army has carried out a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since this Oct. 5, claiming it is trying to stop Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,800 people have been killed since the onslaught began last month, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Since October 2023, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,400 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.