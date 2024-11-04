Countries supplying weapons in conflict have 'moral responsibility': UN

U.S. weapons and ammunition used by the Israeli army (AA Photo)

The UN on Monday said that all countries supplying weapons to conflicting sides have "moral responsibility."

"In terms of weapons transfer anywhere in the world, I think those countries that supply weapons to parties in a conflict have a moral responsibility to ensure that they are not used in violation of international law," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to Anadolu's question during a news conference.

Asked about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reaction to a joint letter led by Türkiye at the UN along with 52 countries and two international organizations calling for a cessation of arms supplies to Israel, Dujarric said: "It's up to member states to act."

On Nov. 1, Türkiye, along with 52 other signatories, has sent a joint letter to the UN Security Council, calling for immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Asked about Israel's letter to UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang of its decision to withdraw from an agreement regarding UNRWA, Dujarric reaffirmed that UN's position is "unchanged."

Emphasizing Guterres' continued support to UNRWA's "essential" work, Dujarric said "there is no alternative to UNRWA."

Dujarric recalled that UNRWA's area of work is not just humanitarian but it is also education and healthcare.

"Any failure to provide the necessary support to the (Palestinian) population will be Israel's responsibility where," he said, adding that the agency is "continuing to operate today."

On Oct. 28, 92 members of the 120-seat Israeli Knesset, or parliament, voted in favor of a ban on activities of UNRWA in the occupied Palestinian territories, a move that was widely condemned worldwide including by European and Western countries and international organizations.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of complicity in last year's Hamas attack, alleging that the agency's educational programs "promote terrorism and hatred."

UNRWA, headquartered in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, denies the accusations and asserts that it remains neutral, solely focusing on supporting refugees.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,400 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.