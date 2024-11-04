Trump, Harris locked in national tie just 1 day before Election Day

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are tied nationally with just one day to go before millions of Americans head to polling stations across the country, according to data published Sunday.

Trump has seen the national lead he held in recent weeks steadily evaporate as the Nov. 5 polls approach, and now sits at 48.5%, tied with Harris, according to a compilation of polling by the RealClearPolitics website. Most of the included polls have the nominees separated by between 1-4%, but five surveys have them completely tied.

The ex-president continues to lead in most of the seven key battleground states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- though he and Harris are separated by a spread that lies well within the margin of error for most polls.

Trump's lead is greatest in North Carolina where he is up by 2.7%, followed by Georgia (+1.7%), North Carolina (+1.5%), Nevada (+1%) and Pennsylvania (+0.3%). Harris continues to lead Michigan (+1.2%) and Wisconsin (+0.4%).

The polls have margins of error between just under 3-5%.

Over 80 million Americans have cast early ballot this year, including over 15 million Democrats, 14 million Republicans and 10 million others who are not affiliated with either major party. Not all states report party affiliation in their early voter data, however.