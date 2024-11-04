Erdoğan: Islamic world should put aside differences and support Palestinian, Lebanese people

One of most brutal genocides of the century taking place in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments on Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the opening program of the 40th COMCEC Meeting at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Highlights from President Erdoğan's address:

"Since our last meeting, all of humanity—and especially Muslims—have faced a grave test. Our era has become one marked by blood, tears, and oppression, particularly in Gaza. In Palestine, two million people were left without medicine, without food, their deaths witnessed in silence. Over the past 13 months, Gaza and Palestinian territories have endured immense suffering, witnessing massacres and murders. We have encountered many reports prompting us to wonder how far human beings can descend into such cruelty. In these 13 months, 50,000 Palestinians have become martyrs. They have faced endless pain, hardship, and oppression. Despite all this, our Palestinian brothers and sisters have not compromised their dignity. The Zionist regime and its supporters have inflicted every imaginable cruelty for 134 months, yet they have failed to break the spirit of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

It is of great importance for Islamic world to put aside differences and support Palestinian, Lebanese people in their just struggle.

One of best answers to Zionist aggression against Gaza, Lebanon' is recognition of Palestine state by more states.

Zionist regime, its supporters committed all kinds of oppression, genocide for 13 months, but they have not been able to subdue Palestinians.

Türkiye has delivered over 85,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with support of Egyptian authorities."