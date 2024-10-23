TÜRKIYES DEFENSE EXPORTS REACH $4.3B AMID ONGOING ADVANCEMENTS

Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün announced that "In the first nine months, we reached $4.3 billion, marking a 12% increase compared to the previous year. We are signing new contracts moving forward, with over $7 billion in agreements."

Görgün responded to questions on TRT Haber, highlighting key developments in Türkiye's defense sector.

Key points from Haluk Görgün's statements:

"We began deliveries of our naval systems at the start of 2024. KAAN made its first flight. We closed last year with strong exports. Our products in the maritime domain continue to develop. TB3 has conducted over 700 flight hours and approximately 45 test flights, and is capable of taking off and landing on TCG Anadolu."

"We are advancing all our products in air, sea, and land. This year has been filled with successes in testing both our platforms and the technologies used on them."

$4.3 BİLLİON İN EXPORTS

"We have had collaborations, deliveries, and many contracts with friendly countries, reaching $4.3 billion in exports in the first nine months, a 12% increase from last year. We are signing new contracts for over $7 billion and plan for year-end contracts between $11-12 billion."

"There is motivation among all our employees. Motivating our workforce is an essential challenge for employers, requiring a sense of belonging to develop these capabilities for our country."

"We have gained significant awareness globally. Our products are highly regarded, and we have game-changing UAVs in the field. This development of Türkiye is recognized worldwide, with domestic production increasing from 20% to 80%."

"Domestic engines are being used in the systems we install on our platforms. We are definitely developing engines for KAAN. One of the products to be showcased at SAHA EXPO is an engine for an unmanned watercraft."

"Our companies support each other within the defense industry pyramid structure we have created. They integrate systems they will develop and support each other. Collaborative testing leads to success, and our companies are working together effectively."

"The average age of personnel in Türkiye's defense industry is 34, compared to over 50 in countries that started earlier. This makes Türkiyea favorable choice in this aspect."

"ASELSAN has produced the best camera in the world, providing significant cost efficiency. Developing high technology that many countries cannot achieve also brings technological and economic independence."

SAHA EXPO 2024 HAS OPENED

"This year, there are 1,478 participating companies: 712 domestic and 766 foreign. This expo is significant for signing collaborations and contracts, fostering future partnerships. We expect $6 billion in economic contracts this year, with over 200 contracts and more than 300 launches. There is intense participation, with official delegations from 48 countries and 25 ministerial-level participants, making it a large-scale event."

"On October 25-26, we will open our doors to the public; everyone is welcome to attend."