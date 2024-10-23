Turkish industry minister holds several high-level meetings at SAHA EXPO

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır held talks with several foreign ministers during the second day of SAHA EXPO 2024, an international fair focused on the defense, aerospace, and space industries.

Kacır met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe and exchanged views on various topics with him.

He was also engaged in discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Iraqi Industry Minister Khaled Battal al-Najm, Romanian Economy Minister Stefan Radu Oprea, and Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur.

SAHA EXPO 2024, hosted by the SAHA Istanbul Defense, Aviation, and Aerospace Cluster, has been held since 2018. The event provides an opportunity to strengthen defense industry ties between Türkiye and its international partners.

The event is attended by 1,478 companies from over 120 countries, 178 foreign procurement delegations, and 312 official delegations, 25 of which are at the ministerial level.

















