Pakistan ‘strongly’ condemns terror attack in Turkish capital Ankara

Pakistan on Wednesday "strongly" condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Extending his "deepest" condolences over the loss of lives, President Asif Zardari expressed solidarity with the government and people of Türkiye, according to an official statement.

"Pakistan stood in full solidarity with the Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this cowardly attack, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

He remarked that terrorism in "all its forms and manifestations" is a global menace and Pakistan, having endured the scourge of terrorism, understood the pain and suffering caused by such brutal acts.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he is "deeply" shocked and saddened by the terrorist attack.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan & the people of Turkiye," he said on X.

"Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers," he added.

Earlier, a terrorist attack struck the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara.

Condemning the "heinous attack," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "We have 4 martyrs and 14 injured."