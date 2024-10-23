Minister Yerlikaya: A terrorist attack was carried out on TUSAŞ facilities

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced via his social media account that a terrorist attack was carried out on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facility in Kahramankazan, Ankara.

Following the attack, Yerlikaya reported that there are both fatalities and injuries, stating that the public will be informed about developments and that official statements should be taken seriously.

Yerlikaya offered condolences to the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The Presidency's Directorate of Communication's Disinformation Combat Center urged the public to pay attention to official sources regarding the incidents at the TUSAŞ facility.