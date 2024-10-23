Arab countries condemn terror attack on Turkish aerospace company in Ankara

Arab nations condemned a deadly terror attack Wednesday that targeted a defense industry facility in Ankara.

"Algeria strongly condemns this terrorist attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)," the presidency of the North African nation said in a statement. It expressed "full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, both the people and government, in these difficult times."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation, reaffirming the country's "solidarity with Türkiye during this tragic incident."

It stressed Amman's "firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, particularly those targeting civilians and undermining stability."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and emphasized its "strong condemnation of any terrorist acts that threaten the security and stability of the Republic of Türkiye."

The ministry also expressed "full solidarity with the Turkish government and people during this critical time."

The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned the terror attack, stressing its "strong denunciation of these criminal acts and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability and are in violation of international law."

It expressed "full solidarity with all measures taken by the friendly Republic of Türkiye to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability," affirming support for Türkiye in its fight against terrorism.

The Saudi Embassy in Türkiye expressed the Kingdom's "condemnation of the disgraceful terrorist attack that targeted TUSAS, which resulted in casualties."

The embassy reiterated the country's "firm stance in rejecting terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations," extending "heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Türkiye, with wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that country's firm stance of "rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives or reasons, and expresses its full solidarity and support for Türkiye in all measures it takes to maintain security and stability."

It extended Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Türkiye, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Palestinian presidency expressed "its condemnation and rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and conveyed its solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye, standing by its side in this painful incident."

Palestine extended its "deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and hoped for continued stability and prosperity for Türkiye and its people."

An explosion and gunshots were heard Wednesday at TAI's facilities in Ankara's Kahramankazan district.

Two terrorists who attacked the facilities were "neutralized," while five victims were killed and 22 injured, said the Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attack. "I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of The Turkish Aerospace Industries," he said.

Security forces, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the area, while the TAI's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.





















