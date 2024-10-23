Algeria, Jordan condemn terrorist attack on Turkish aerospace company in Ankara

Algeria and Jordan on Wednesday condemned a deadly terrorist attack that targeted a defense industry facility in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

"Algeria strongly condemns this terrorist attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)," the presidency of the North African nation said in a statement.

Algiers expressed its "full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, both the people and government, in these difficult times," it added.

For its part, Jordan's Foreign Ministry also issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, reaffirming the country's "solidarity with Türkiye during this tragic incident."

It stressed Amman's "firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, particularly those targeting civilians and undermining stability."

An explosion and gunshots were heard Wednesday at TAI's facilities in Ankara's Kahramankazan district.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the "heinous attack" and said four people were killed while 14 others were injured in the attack.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for information on the latest developments.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area, while the defense industry firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the attack.