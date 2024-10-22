Turkish intelligence nabs 3 PKK terrorists in joint operation

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police captured three siblings involved in the terrorist PKK/KCK's European operations during a joint operation in Istanbul and Balikesir, security sources said Tuesday.

Zeynep Taskiran and Zubeyde Taskiran, active members of the group's European structure, were nabbed in Istanbul, while Hatin Sahbaz was held in Balikesir. The terrorists had been under MIT's surveillance for long.

They were later remanded in custody by judicial authorities and sent to prison.

Sources said Taskiran had participated in anti-Türkiye protests and events organized by the terror group's France chapter, while Sahbaz had taken part in propaganda activities on behalf of the PKK in Cologne and Paris.

Taskiran, who previously served in the outfit's rural forces, is said to have changed her name to Denise Taskiran after acquiring German citizenship and continued her activities under this alias.

The operation also provided valuable intelligence on the organization's European network.