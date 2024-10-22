Israeli soldier killed in border fighting with Hezbollah

Another Israeli soldier was killed and three others injured in border fighting with Hezbollah, the military said Tuesday.

The Israeli army wrote on X that Saar Eliad Navarsky, 27, of the 7338th "Adirim" Artillery Regiment's 508th Battalion, from Tel Aviv, was killed in northern Israel.

The three reservist soldiers from the same battalion were severely injured, it said in a statement.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and over 11,800 injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



















