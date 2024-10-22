Israeli army orders new evacuation in southern Beirut ahead of strikes

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike at Dahieh district in Beirut, Lebanon, 22 October 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Israeli army ordered residents of four buildings in three neighborhoods Tuesday in a southern Beirut suburb to immediately evacuate ahead of airstrikes.

The warning was issued by spokesperson Avichai Adraee via a post on X that was accompanied by a map highlighting the four buildings in the Haret Hreik, Laylaki and Borj El Brajneh neighborhoods in Beirut's southern suburb.

"You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, and the Israeli army will act against them in the near future," he told residents of the buildings and nearby structures. "You must evacuate these buildings and those nearby immediately and move at least 500 meters away from them."

Beirut's southern suburb, also known as Dahieh, is a Hezbollah stronghold.

Haret Hreik, situated in the heart of the suburb, covers an area of 1.82 square kilometers (0.70 square miles) and is located 5 kilometers (3 miles) from Beirut.

The densely populated area is described as the political stronghold of the Lebanese group, housing its security and political offices, including its command center, parliamentary offices and Shura Council.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.






















