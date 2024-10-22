Blinken urges Israel to 'capitalise' on Sinwar death and reach Gaza truce

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged Israel to capitalize on the death of Hamas' leader by securing the release of the Oct. 7 attack hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza, the U.S. State Department said.



Blinken also emphasized the need for Israel to boost humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the department said in a statement following their meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday.



Blinken "underscored the need to capitalise on Israel's successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said after the talks in Jerusalem.





















