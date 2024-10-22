UN WARNS AGAINST ISRAELS OBSTRUCTIONS IN AID, RUBBLE REMOVAL IN GAZA LEADING TO COST OF LIVES

The UN on Tuesday sounded the alarm about Israel's obstructions in preventing crucial humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip and warned the actions are costing lives.

Responding to Anadolu's question on the obstructions of UN aid and attacks on its personnel, which suggests a possible pattern, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said: "All of these things -- delays in removing rubble, delays in getting food and water to people who are starving -- those can cost human life, and that has to end."

Emphasizing that the primary priority for the UN is to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law, he stressed that the violations must end.

Haq refrained from speculating on whether Israel's obstructions and attacks constituted a "pattern" but said the UN is "focusing on getting our job done, and we want to remove obstacles in the way to accomplishing tasks that are vital for the saving of human life."

He noted that the Security Council is informed, as well as countries contributing to peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, and the media, about the Israeli obstructions and expressed concerns.

Citing a warning from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq stressed that "people suffering under the ongoing Israeli siege in north Gaza governorate are rapidly exhausting all available means for their survival."

He noted the importance of allowing aid for their survival as he demanded the protection of civilians.

"Israeli authorities continue to deny OCHA'S requests to help rescue civilians under rubble. We're still waiting for the green light to help dozens of people trapped under their collapsed homes in the Fallujah area of Jabalya," he added.

Haq said communication blockages in northern Gaza are making it difficult to obtain information.

On Lebanon, Haq condemned the increasing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, reminding all parties of their obligations under international law.

He emphasized that protecting UN personnel and facilities is a responsibility, adding that despite the difficult conditions, UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel continue to carry out their duties.