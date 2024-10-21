Turkish FM Hakan Fidan confirms death of FETO ringleader Gulen

Turkish intelligence has confirmed the death of FETO terror group's ringleader Fetullah Gulen, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

"Our intelligence sources confirm the death of the FETO organization's leader," Fidan said in response to Anadolu's question at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Ankara.

Gulen had been living in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania. Turkish leaders had long sought his extradition, but US judicial officials did not approve it.

He orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

"The leader of this dark organization is dead," Fidan said, adding that Türkiye's determination to fight terrorism would see no let up.

"This organization has been a rare focal point of threat in our nation's history. It has deceived thousands of our youth in the name of sacred values and turned them into a machine that betrays their own homeland, nation, and sacred values."

Fidan said such individuals are being used by intelligence agencies abroad as weapons against their own countries, nations, and values.

"With this death, the spell over them should now be lifted, and I invite them to abandon the treacherous path they have taken and stop working against their state and nation," the Turkish diplomat said.

"This path is not a good path. The end of this path is not a good end. Our nation and state will continue to fight against all terrorist organizations, including this one. They should know to turn back while there is still time."