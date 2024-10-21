U.S. EXPECTS THOROUGH INVESTIGATION FROM ISRAEL INTO PALESTINIAN WOMANS KILLING DURING OLIVE HARVEST

The U.S. on Monday urged Israel to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of a Palestinian woman by the Israeli military during an olive harvest in the occupied West Bank last week.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel described the reports as "incredibly concerning" and noted that the Israeli military has launched an initial probe and suspended the commander involved.

"Our expectation is that Israel investigates this thoroughly, swiftly, transparently, and that it seeks accountability in this instance," Patel added.

"The annual olive harvest (provides) major economic activity to the Palestinian people, and we believe that Palestinians need to have access to their land to conduct these kinds of harvests when appropriate," he added.

A Palestinian woman was fatally shot by Israeli occupation forces last week while she was harvesting olives in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, according to several local reports.