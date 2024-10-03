ANKA III to perform first public flight at TEKNOFEST in Adana

The ANKA III unmanned combat aircraft will make its first public flight demonstration during the second day of the Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST) held in Adana.

The event, organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, is hosted at Adana Airport, with TRT as a communication partner and Anadolu Agency as the "Global Communication Partner."

The festival's second day offers a wide range of activities, from aerobatic displays to advanced technology simulations, and scientific workshops and exhibitions. Visitors will witness aerial performances by the Turkish Stars, SOLOTÜRK, HÜRKUŞ, HÜRJET, Bayraktar Akıncı, Bayraktar TB3, and the Jandarma Steel Wings, along with helicopters and paramotors.

For the first time, the unmanned combat aircraft ANKA III, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), will showcase its flight to the public.

With over 790,000 teams and more than 1.65 million participants in this year's technology competitions, those who have reached top positions will compete in the TEKNOFEST Champions League.

Other festival highlights include the TEKNOFEST Project Exhibition Area, Nuclear Energy Technology Design Competition, E-Commerce Hackathon, TEKNOFEST Drone Championship, World Drone Cup Competitions, and the International Invention Fair (ISIF).

Visitors can embark on a digital journey with the "Roots to the Future: TEKNOFEST Digital Universe" experience, tracing the steps of prominent scientists from Anatolia. They can also immerse themselves in a simulation of the Gallipoli Front and explore the history of the festival through the TEKNOFEST Time Tunnel.

The festival also features various shows, including science demonstrations, musical performances, and interactive children's activities such as "Rafadan Tayfa Teknolojik Tayfa" and "HÜRKUŞ-GÖKBEY Musical." Attendees can engage in *solar observation, experience the planetarium, explore space-themed areas for children, and view exhibitions of land and air vehicles, among other activities.