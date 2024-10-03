Galatasaray settle for 2-2 draw with Rigas in Europa League

Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray during UEFA Europa League match between RFS and Galatasaray at Daugava Stadium in Riga, Latvia on October 03, 2024. (AA Photo)

The Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray settled for a 2-2 draw with Latvian club Rigas in the UEFA Europa League's league phase match on Thursday.

The Lions began the game fast and got the lead with goals from Dries Mertens in the 12th minute and Yunus Akgün in the 38th minute at Daugava Stadium in Riga, Latvia.

The visitors could not hold on to their lead as Riga's Janis Ikaunieks took one back with his goal in the 40th minute, followed by his teammate Lasha Odisharia, who leveled the score in the 55th minute.

Galatasaray could not tally another goal despite having several scoring opportunities.

Galatasaray are in the fifth spot with 4 points, while Rigas are in 25th place after scoring their first point in the competition.

CASTELLANOS RALLIES LAZIO TO 4-1 VICTORY AGAINST NICE



Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos rallied Italian team Lazio to a 4-1 victory over Nice of France in the Europa League on Thursday.

Castellanos netted twice in the 35th and 53rd minutes of the clash at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio's Pedro Rodriguez tallied in the 20th minute and his teammate Mattia Zaccagni scored in the 67th minute with a penalty kick.

Jeremie Boga scored the visitors' only goal in the 41st minute.

Lazio climbed to the top spot of the Europa League's league phase with six points and a goal difference, while Nice are in the 26th spot with one point.