Türkiye celebrates Turkic States’ Cooperation Day on 15th anniversary of Nakhchivan Agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed Thursday Ankara's determination to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States as it celebrated the 15th anniversary of its foundation.

"I congratulate the anniversary of the establishment of our Turkic States Organization, which is our most important power in our fight against global challenges, and the Turkic States Cooperation Day. We will continue to strengthen our organization, which is the new synergy center of the international system," Erdoğan wrote on X.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also commemorated the anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement.

"The Organization of Turkic States is a power that began with brotherhood and grew through institutional cooperation. We are moving forward confidently towards our common goals in every field, from the economy to security, defense to energy," he said.

The solidarity and shared destiny is building a stronger and more independent future for the Turkic world, he said and expressed hope for continued success.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry commemorated the occasion by highlighting the unity of the Turkic world.

"On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Organization of Turkic States, we proudly celebrate the whole Turkic World on the 'Turkic States' Cooperation Day,'" it wrote on X. "Türkiye will continue to work to advance the principle of "unity in language, ideas, and work" among the Turkic states.

The Nakhchivan Agreement, signed in 2009, laid the groundwork for the creation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) -- a multinational body dedicated to fostering closer ties between Turkic-speaking nations.

The OTS, which includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as full members, as well as Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers, focuses on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, politics, culture and security.

Since its establishment, the OTS has played a pivotal role in promoting regional collaboration and shared cultural heritage. The organization has made significant strides in boosting trade between member states, supporting infrastructure projects and advancing cultural initiatives to preserve the Turkic identity.